Actress Sheelu Abraham's 'chatta, mundu' look on birthday goes viral

Actress Sheelu Abraham, who has acted in films like 'Solo' and 'Puthiya Niyamam', was seen dressed up in traditional Christian Syrian attire on her birthday. The actress' photos are becoming a huge hit on social media. Her husband Abraham Mathew, children Chelsea and Neel, Producer Listin Stephen, Alwin Antony, and other family members had come together for the celebration which was held at her home.

Producer Listin Stephen and family also surprised the actress by arrived for the party. She shared the photographs on social media thanking everyone for attending the event. “It is always fabulous and special to celebrate your birthday with your loved ones. Cutting the birthday cake and wearing the chatta and mundu gifted by Listin Stephen was truly special. Really grateful to all those who attended the event and wished me for my birthday,” she had written.

Producer Listin Stephen and family with Sheelu Abraham. Photo: Instagram

Sheelu Abraham debuted as an actor in 2013 in the film, ‘Weeping boy.’ Some of her key films include ‘Manglish’, ‘She-Taxi’, ‘Kanal’, ‘Solo’, ‘Puthiya Niyamam’, ‘Puthan Panam,’ ‘Kanal’, ‘Shuba Rathri,’ ‘Maradu’ etc.

She also played the lead in Jayaram’s ‘Pattabhiraman,’ and Joju George’s ‘Star.’ Some of her latest films include ‘Amigos’ and ‘Ponmanikavel.’ Her husband, Abraham Mathew, is the owner of Abaam Movies.