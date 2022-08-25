Chennai: Actress and producer Radhika Sarathkumar has lighted candles and offered prayers at the famous Lourdes church in France for the well-being of legendary Tamil director Bharathirajaa, who has now been hospitalised.

Taking to Instagram, actress Radhika posted a video clip of her lighting huge candles at the church, even as she offered prayers for director Bharathiraja's well-being.

She wrote, "En iniya director Bharathiraja avargaley (My sweet director Bharathiraja sir) , my special prayers to you at the Lourde church, France. Get well soon, want to see you soon, hale and healthy. Miss talking to you."

In the video clip, Radhika is heard saying, "For the director who lit a lamp in my life -- Bharathirajaa sir, I am lighting this candle in Lourdes church, offering heartfelt prayers for his well-being. Please bless him."

It was Bharathirajaa who introduced Radhika as an actress in the Tamil film 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail' in the year 1978. The film was an overwhelming success and ran in theatres for an entire year! Radhika shot to stardom and went on to become an iconic actress in Tamil cinema.