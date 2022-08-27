Age-shaming trolls: Anasuya Baradwaj lashes out against Deverakonda fans

Telugu actress Anasuya Baradwaj has reacted strongly against cyberbullying. She lashed out against those who age-shamed her on social media by calling her ‘Aunty’. It was actor Vijay Devarakonda’s fans who attacked her on social media.

The actress warned that she will take screenshots of their comments and file a case against them. It was her post relating to the negative reviews of Vijay Devarakonda’s film ‘Liger’ that angered his fans.

“They are age-shaming me by calling me, aunty. They are also dragging my family into this. I will register a case against them. If you don’t have a legit reason, you will regret this. This is my last warning,” she tweeted. She said she had saved the screenshots of all the abusive messages and said this was her last warning. She also said those who have written such nasty comments will regret it in the future. She posted those tweets against her under the hashtag #stopageshaming.

She had shared the comments that came under her tweets. The actress also posted several tweets with the hashtag #saynotoonlineabuse in Telugu. Anasuya has also replied to those who accused her of being a publicity seeker. She said it was not right to normalise such personal attacks.

The actress also said that by letting go of such people who personally attack women, you are sending the wrong message to the people. For the uninitiated, actor Anasuya had earlier criticised the anti-woman dialogues in Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Arjun Reddy'. She said Vijay's words have come back to haunt him as his film is receiving negative reviews adding that karma is a boomerang.

The 37-year-old actress played Mammootty’s heroine in Amal Neerad’s ‘Bheeshma Parvam’. Anasuya who started as a Television host made her movie debut in 2003 in the film 'Naga.’ She has also acted in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pusha-The rising.’ The actress is also there in the second part of ‘Pushpa’.