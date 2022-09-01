Dasharatham 2 is my biggest loss, will not approach Mohanlal hereafter: Sibi Malayil

Director Sibi Malayil is all set to release his film 'Kotthu', starring Asif Ali and Nikhila Vimal on September 23. The director, who had once directed superhit movies like ‘Kireedam’ (trans. Crown), and Chenkol (Sceptre), has often been credited for creating grounded and realistic characters in his films.

The filmmaker talks openly about the challenges he faced while he attempted to make a sequel to his movie 'Dasharatham', a movie that was made way ahead of time. 'Dasharatham' released in 1989 revolved around surrogacy.

What was the major impediment to attempt making the second part of 'Dasharatham 2'?

The second part of 'Dasharatham' was written and completed by Hemant Kumar. Though many had approached me with the stories for a sequel to Dasharatham, I had not liked any. Many had also met Mohanlal.

Hemant Kumar had written the continuation that I had wished for. However, we did not get Mohanlal’s support. Actor Nedumudi Venu also wished to do this movie. Venu had told me that he would talk to Lal. However, it is not about convincing Lal, he should be convinced himself. This is the biggest loss in my career. Only I would know the depth of this loss. That cinema will not happen hereafter.

As an honour to Screen Writer - director Lohithadas, who wrote 'Dasharatham', the script of Dasharatham 2 would be released as a book.

What did Mohanlal say?

I went to Hyderabad and told him the gist of the story. This was in 2016. They have all reached positions where they are not reachable to me. There are many hurdles to be able to reach them. I am not keen on it.

Having to go to Hyderabad itself was a hurdle. I was allowed 30 minutes. After listening to the story, he did not give a clear response. I said, it can be done if he liked the story once it was complete. The story was complete in 6 months. But, I have not got an opportunity to narrate it to Lal thereafter. Many talked to Lal on my behalf for this project. However, Lal kept evading.

Did you talk to Antony Perumbavoor?

I am not interested. Are they to decide on my movies? If the space is not reachable to me, I will not try for it again. I don’t go to places where I am turned down and where they turn their backs on me.

I have suffered many losses owing to such a stand. I have been sidelined. But I cannot live compromising my personality and character. Such a life is a disaster.

Lal can come to me when he thinks he needs me. I know, he may not need me. I don’t expect that either. I have had failures, successes and glitches. Those matter only to me. I don’t know if it matters to anyone else.

Will there be a movie with Mammooty, Mohanlal?

They should feel that they need me. I have a film in my mind with Mammootty. I do not know if Mammootty is ready for it. When it comes to Mohanlal, I will not try as I am not keen on crossing several hurdles.