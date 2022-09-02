Release of Alphonse Puthren's 'Gold' postponed

The much anticipated film 'Gold' directed by hit filmmaker Alphonse Puthren will not hit theatres this Onam. The director himself took to Facebook to share the news. “Due to work delay on our side 'Gold' will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay cuased. Hoping to compensate the delay through our work when 'Gold' releases,” he wrote.

The movie was supposed to hit theatres on September 8. There is a lot of anticipation around the film which marks Alphonse Puthren's return as a director after seven years. His previous film 'Premam' starring Nivin Pauly which released in 2015 was a super hit. Prithviraj and Nayanthara play the lead characters in the film.

Despite the star cast, the makers have not released any teaser or song as part of the film's promotion. Now, that the film will be delayed, fans have sought the makers to release at least one song from the film. “We are willing to wait for another week for Alphonse's film because we know he will deliver magic. However, please release at least one song during Onam,” one user wrote.