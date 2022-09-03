Malayalam
Mohanlal releases first-look poster of Malayalam road movie Khajuraho Dreams

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 04:10 PM IST
The first-look poster of Khajuraho Dreams, a full-length Malayalam road movie with a stellar young star cast, has been released. Superstar Mohanlal has released the poster through his Facebook page recently.

Khajuraho Dreams is the debut directorial of Manoj Vasudev. The film features Arjun Ashokan, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi and Dhruvan in lead roles.

Scripted by Sethu, Khajuraho Dreams is bankrolled by M K Nasser under the banner of Good Line Productions. Pradeep Nair handles the camera while editing is done by Lijo Paul. Gopi Sundar composes the music and background score of the film.

Manoj Vasudev was an associate director of several hit movies, including Arabikatha, Diamond Necklace and Emmanuel. He was an associate Hollywood production Mission Impossible 4 also.

The road movie revolves around a trip taken out by a group of youngsters from Kochi to Khajuraho, the temple town in Madhya Pradesh known for its architectural marvels and erotic sculptures.

