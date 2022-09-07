Mammootty turns 71: Five times the actor hit headlines this year

Mammootty turned 71 this year. The actor, who has appeared in over 400 films since his debut as a junior artist in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', is one of the most celebrated stars in India. Apart from his acting skills, his appearance and comments on various issues have hit headlines. On his birthday today, we look at five times he hit the headlines this year.

Chambikko in 'Bheeshma Parvam'

Amal Neerad's film 'Bheeshma Parvam' starring Mammootty was one of the biggest hits this year. It went on to break several box office records in Malayalam. Mammootty plays Michaelappan, the patriarch of the Anjootti family. His famous dialogue during a family photo session in the film went viral with many, including families, film personalities, and politicians taking up the 'Chambikko' challenge.

His solidarity with assault survivor

Mammootty was one of the prominent film stars in Mollywood who expressed solidarity with the actress when she openly spoke about her journey from a victim to a survivor. Mammootty had shared the actress's bold Instagram post filled with fortitude with the caption 'Respect'. Many other actors also followed suit.

His age-defying looks

More often than not, Mammootty has been praised for his age-defying looks. Most recently, the actor's looks were fodder for serious social media debate after fans pitted him against Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise. On a Facebook page that praised 'Mission Impossible' star's age-defying look at 60, Mammootty's fans responded with his photo taken at 70. This forced many to sit up and look at the Malayalam actor. Many commented that he looked much younger than a 70-year-old actor.

The photos that were posted in 'Cinema in Memes' Facebook page



His photography skills

That Mammootty is an avid photographer is no secret. This year, the photos he captured of his co-actors on the sets of 'Bheeshma Parvam' and 'CBI 5' took the internet by storm. All the actors featured also published his photographs on their social media handles giving him wider publicity.

He tested Covid positive

The actor tested positive earlier this year during the shoot of his film 'CBI 5'. He got himself tested after complaining of slight cold and throat pain. After stating that he was fine, the actor asked everyone to exercise caution and use masks at all times.