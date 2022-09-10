Fahadh to play Pala's famous lungi-clad mud racer in 'Hanuman Gear'? We think so

After the first look poster of Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Hanuman Gear’ went viral, social media is talking about Palakkaran Achayan Bino Cheeramkuzhi. Bino Jose, a native of Pala Kaveekunn, is a star who became viral on social media through the mud race held as part of the Bhoothankettu Fest in 2016.

Social media celebrated the picture of Bino standing on top of his jeep soon after the competition. Fans also discovered that Hanuman Gear's poster is strikingly similar to the picture of Bino twirling his moustache and his lungi folded and tied up.

Even the way Fahadh folds and ties his lungi is similar to Bino’s famous picture. The million-dollar question is whether Bino's brilliant performance in the track will be reproduced in the film.

The title ‘Hanuman Gear’ suggests that the film will be a race-related story. Fahadh will play the role of a mud rider in the eastern hills.

Apart from Malayalam, the film is also releasing in other South Indian languages. And the title in other languages is ‘Top Gear’. The film is directed by Sudheesh Shankar. ‘Hanuman Gear’ is the 96th film of RB Chaudhary's production company Super Good Films. Sudheesh Shankar is the director of ‘Villaliveeran’ which was released in 2014 with Dileep in the lead. Tamil actor Jeeva and Jithan Ramesh, sons of producer RB Chaudhary, maybe a part of the film.

The investment for this film is reportedly 20 crores. The film is to be shot in Idukki, Vagamon, Goa, and Chennai. The shooting of the film will begin in early December.

His last film, 'Malayankunju', despite critical appreciation, failed to perform at the box office. After the stupendous success of ‘Vikram’, Fahadh is much sought after in other languages. There is Tamil director Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Maamannan’ which also stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu. The film is said to be a social drama and the music is composed by AR Rahman. Then there is ‘Pushpa2-The Rule’ in which he is said to share equal billing with Allu Arjun, unlike the first installment.