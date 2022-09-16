'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Richa Chadha all set to tie the knot

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has confirmed that she and actor Ali Fazal are tying the knot in October.

Richa Chadha took to social media to confirm her October wedding with beau, Ali. Posting a picture on Twitter, she wrote: "New Life, Loading" with a tweet that reads: "Can't wait for October".

The couple are expected to hold wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to get married on April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

Richa rose to fame portraying Nagma Khatoon in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Her grace handling her role in various ages in the film were also well appreciated.