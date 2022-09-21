Malayalam
Nimisha Sajayan's Marathi film 'Hawahawai' to hit theatres on October 7

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Nimisha Sajayan
Nimisha plays a middle class woman in 'Hawahawai' who decides to run a stall. Photo: Video still | YouTube
Actor Nimisha Sajayan's upcoming Marathi film 'Hawahawai' is all set to hit the screens on October 7. The film marks award-winning actress Nimisha's debut in Marathi and she will be seen playing a middle-class homemaker who opens a stall to manage the daily expenses of her household.

The trailer of the film, which was released the other day , has been receiving positive responses from the public, who are equally excited to see 'The Great Indian Kitchen' actress in Marathi. It's also special as Nimisha was born and raised in Mumbai.

The film is directed by Mahesh Tilakar, who has worked in several Marathi and Hindi films. Ankit Mohan will play the male lead in the film.Vijay Shinde is producing the film along with Mahesh Tilakar.

Siddarth Jadhav, Gargi Phule and Vijay Andalkar will also prominent characters in the movie. Mahesh is also the lyricist of the songs directed by Pankajj Padghan. Asha Bhosle and Urmila Dhangar have crooned the songs in the movie.

Nimisha was, meanwhile, recently seen in movies like 'Heaven', 'Innalle Vare' and 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case'.

