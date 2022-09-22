‘Will keep you smiling even if world’s against me,' Amrutha to daughter on b’day

Singer Amrutha Suresh’s daughter Avanthika turned 10 the other day. On her special day, Amrutha penned a sweet note to her daughter, fondly called Pappu, assuring her that she would keep her smiling, even when the whole world turns against her.

‘My pappu… Baby… you are the best thing happened in mommy’s life.. No matter what, even if the world turn against me, I promise you I’ll keep you smiling like this..Mommy loves you so much, you are the strongest !!!’, she wrote adding ‘Happiest Birthday my Kanmani… you are my life…”

The singer, who divorced from actor Bala in 2019, is now dating music composer Gopi Sundar. In the past couple of months, the couple has been posting several photos of their life together, including their latest album titled ‘Olele’. The video had gone viral with many appreciating Gopi for bringing out the best in Amrutha.

Amrutha also posted pictures of Gopi Sundar, her daughter, sister Abhirami and herself, celebrating Pappu’s birthday and added that Avanthika, calls themselves the ‘Funky Four’.