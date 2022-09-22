I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for Mary in ‘Premam’: Anupama Parameshwaran

Actress Anupama Parameswaran who debuted in Alphonse Puthren’s 'Premam', admits that if not for Mary, she wouldn’t be in films. The actress also observed that the reason why she isn’t active in Malayalam cinema isn’t that she was ignored by the industry. On the contrary, she is of the opinion that Malayalam cinema always encouraged talents. Anupama was in Kochi to promote her Telugu blockbuster 'Karthikeya 2' which is releasing this Friday in Kerala.

“Everything started with ‘Premam’. It would be better to say that scripts chose me than the other way around. My first Telugu film was ‘A Aa’. That wasn’t my choice. Though I had a small role, it got noticed. After that, I started getting more offers from Telugu. It’s not that I am not coming to Malayalam because I am busy elsewhere. Scripts have to choose me. Good scripts should also come my way. Though I had a few offers during the lockdown, it kept getting delayed. So nothing materialized.

No, I have never felt that Malayalam cinema is ignoring me. After all, I received a lot of love from Malayalees after ‘Premam’ was released. I even got so much love from the film industry. They loved the fact that I had long hair. But then I am only for a short period of time in ‘Premam’. A lot of people might have wondered why i was being promoted so much. I can’t really blame those who had such thoughts.

Back then I didn’t know what or how to talk to people. Then I was an ordinary girl from Irinjalakuda. Now I have learnt to filter my conversations. I have learnt the tricks of the trade. Except for such stuff, I have never felt that the industry was neglecting me. Malayalam cinema has always supported talented people. I still haven’t got a platform to showcase my talents. Maybe if I get an opportunity tomorrow they will appreciate me,” says Anupama.

‘James and Alice,’ Jomonte Suvisheshangal’, ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’, and ‘Kuruppu’ are some of Anupama Parameswaran’s Malayalam films.