Raju Srivastava cremated, son Ayushman performs last rites

IANS
Published: September 22, 2022 02:54 PM IST Updated: September 22, 2022 03:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Family members and relatives of comedian Raju Srivastav mourn during his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He passed away at AIIMS yesterday after being admitted here on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym. (Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
The funeral was attended by veteran poet-humourists Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Photo: IANS
Entertainment News

New Delhi: The funeral of popular comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away on Wednesday (September 21) was held here on Thursday morning. 
At around 9 am Raju Srivastava's mortal remains were taken in an ambulance covered with white flowers to the crematorium at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals.

The funeral was attended by veteran poet-humourists Surendra Sharma, Ashok Chakradhar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Fellow comedians and friends such as Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi too were in attendance.
The 59-year-old popular entertainer had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out in a gym. He was then rushed to the AIIMS, Delhi, and since then he was on ventilator and passed away on Wednesday.
He is survived by wife Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman.

