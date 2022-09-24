Actor Madhu signs new film on his 89th birthday

When guests poured in to wish him on his 89th birthday, veteran actor Madhu, never imagined that some of them were there to offer a new film to him.

Minister V N Vasavan, CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar, actor-director Madhupal, and actor and Vice-chairman of Kerala Chalachithra academy Prem Kumar had come together to wish Madhu on his birthday.

After wishing him, they honoured him with a Ponnada and cut a birthday cake. His Malayalam star is Chothi, though his birthday falls on September 23 as per the English calender.

Madhu admitted that he always prefers a low-key birthday with just a payasam for guests. That’s when Pannyan Raveendran offered him a film as a birthday gift. It’s about a social worker who was a freedom fighter. Directed by Madhupal, the screenplay and lyrics will be by K Jayakumar.

Madhu who loved the one-liner immediately gave his consent. They also handed him a token amount.

Meanwhile, Minister Vasavan was keener to know about Madhu’s reading habits. “I usually read or watch movies till the wee hours of the morning. I sleep later and therefore wake up late. I will have brunch at 11 am, do yoga, read the newspaper, and watch the news on Television.”

Minister Vasavan warmly wished the versatile actor. Mohanlal had called from Britain to wish him on his birthday. Mammootty had posted a birthday wish (“Birthday wishes to my superstar”) on Facebook.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished him while speaker AN Shamsheer personally wished him on his birthday. On the birthday morning, they had a small birthday cutting ceremony at home attended by his daughter Uma and son-in-law Krishnakumar. Soon the guests started streaming him to wish him.