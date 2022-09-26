Actor Bhavana who received the UAE golden visa recently, reacted to trolls who were widely circulating photos of the attire she wore to the function. According to the actor, she is deeply hurt that there are people who are trying to drag her back to a darkness she has striven hard to overcome.

The actor's statement comes a few days after videos of her receiving the golden visa from UAE went viral. In the videos and photos, we can see Bhavana looking radiant, wearing a white coloured top. However, a section of people had propagated the video claiming Bhavana had wearing nothing under her top.

The actor, who is returning to Mollywood after a gap of five years, will be seen in 'Nttikkakkoru Premandaarnnu' which is expected to hit theatres in the coming months. The actor's decision to break her silence regarding the abduction case that rocked Mollywood several years ago was widely appreciated.

“It hurts to know there are people who are trying to drag me back to a darkness with their negative comments and abuses, when I am striving to ensure that my loved ones are not hurt and that everything will be fine one day. I realise that is how they derive their happiness. If that is how they want to find their happiness, I'm not stopping them,” she wrote on social media.