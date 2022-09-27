Indigo airhostess writes to Rimi Tomy: You are an inspiration. Singer shares note

It is a known fact that fans adore celebrities and don’t hesitate to shower their unconditional love on their favourite stars. However, some admirers or fans have the ability to capture their idol’s hearts so dearly with their actions. Singer Rimi Tomy has shared a heartfelt message from one of her fans on her social media page.

The air hostess in the airplane that Rimi had travelled slipped her a note just before the singer deboarded. Meanwhile, for Rimi, it was a unique and special moment. However, Rimi is sad that she couldn’t ask the air hostess’ name.

“This is a note that I got from an air hostess in Indigo Airlines. It was a special moment that made me really happy. She slipped me a note as I was just about to deboard the plane. I have never had such a unique experience. I felt incredibly happy when I read the note. Such words of appreciation always inspire me. I couldn’t even ask her name. I would like to express my love and gratitude to that little beauty,” wrote Rimi.

“It was a pleasure having you onboard with us. Hope you had a comfortable journey. I love you very much and you make us laugh with your jokes on shows. You are an inspiration for many in the journey. Thank You for choosing INDIGO..Keep Smiling,” read the note.