'Rorschach', 'Saturday Night' postponed. 'Ponniyin Selvan', 'Mei Hoom Moosa' to release this week

Since the much-awaited Mammootty starrer ‘Rorschach’ and Nivin Pauly’s ‘Saturday Night’ have been postponed to October, the big releases this weekend will be Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and Suresh Gopy’s ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’. Both films will release this Friday. Other important films that are releasing this weekend include the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ (remake of the Tamil film) and Dhanush-Selva Raghavan film ‘Naane Varuven’. 'Vikram Vedha' will be a Friday release while the Dhanush film will hit the screens on Thursday.

In Kerala, Ponniyin Selvan’s Malayalam dubbed version will get the most screens. Sankar Ramakrishnan has written Malayalam dialogues.



‘Saturday Nights’ will be released on October 5th, while Mammootty’s ‘Rorschach’ will release during the second week of October and Mohanlal’s ‘Monster’ will be a Diwali release.

'Ponniyin Selvan'

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel will be releasing in 5 languages (Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Insiders are confident about its box office success. The film has an enviable ensemble cast headlining Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lakshmi. The cinematography is by Ravi Varman and AR Rahman has done the music.

'Main Hoon Moosa'

'Main Hoon Moosa' is a comedy thriller directed by Jibu Jacob headlining Suresh Gopy. The film is produced by Dr CJ Roy and Thomas Thiruvalla under the banner of Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla films. Suresh Gopy plays an army officer who hails from Ponnani.

'Naane Varuven'

The film marks the reunion of the magical Dhanush-Selvaraghavan partnership. Induja plays the female lead. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Prabhu are the other actors in the film. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. 'Naane Varuven' is distributed by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirwad cinemas.

'Saturday Night'

After the super success of the period film 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', Nivin Pauly is reuniting with director Roshan Andrews in 'Saturday Nights'. The trailers suggest a fun entertainer and Nivin plays a character called Stanley. The film also stars Grace Antony, Siju Wilson, Aju Varghese, Sani Iyyappan, Malavika, Shari, Prathap Pothen, Vijay Menon, and Ashwin Mathew. Naveen Bhaskar has written the script. The film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.