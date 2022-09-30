Mammootty's thriller 'Rorschach' to hit theatres on October 7

Mammootty's much-awaited film 'Rorschach' will hit theatres on October 7. Though the makers had initially planned to release the film on September 30, it got delayed by a week. Now, Mammootty himself announced that the film has received a U/ A certificate and will release in theatres soon.

'#Rorschach censored with U/A Certificate , Hitting the Screens Worldwide On October 7 , 2022.Luke Antony Will Meet you soon !!', he wrote.

Mammootty plays Luke Antony, a mysterious character in the film.



The movie has drawn a lot of attention in the past few months ever since the first look poster released. It also generated discussions regarding white room torture on social media. The trailer which hints the movie will be a revenge thriller has also garnered a lot of attention.

The movie is directed by Nisam Basheer, whose debut film 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha' was a box-office hit. The film was shot in several parts of Kochi and Dubai.

'Rorschach' is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany and also features Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazeer, Babu Anoor, Mani Shornur, among others.