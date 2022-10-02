Actor Sreeraman's 'kuzhi manthi' remark courts controversy

Veteran actor and writer V K Sreeraman has courted controversy with his remarks that he would ban the word 'kuzhi manthi' if he got the opportunity to be a dictator in Kerala for a day. According to him, the words are unsavoury and everyone should see his statement as an honest attempt at saving Malayalam language from garbage.

“If I became a dictator for a day, I would ban anyone from writing, speaking or displaying the word 'Kuzhi manthi'. We need to save Malayalam from such garbage,” read a note posted by him on social media.

However, his words did not go well with a large section of media users in Kerala. Many netizens accused him of having a Brahmanical mindset, while others, especially those who professed their love for Kuzhi Manthi, were disappointed with the actor's words.

Meanwhile, some writers openly came in support of the actor and writer stating that there was nothing wrong with his statement. According to Sharadhakutty Bharathikutty, you are reminded of a thick-skinned bandicoot (or a rodent) whenever you hear the word Kuzhi Manthi. The dish should sound impressive too, if you want to it.

After his words met with a lot of backlash, Sreeraman clarified that he did not criticise the dish, but only the use of the Malayalam word to describe the dish. According to him, manthi is used to describe fat girls in another language.