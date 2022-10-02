Asokan turns music director for his 185th movie

Asokan is all set to don a new cap in Malayalam cinema. As he completes 43 years in cinema, the actor, who is also a singer will make his debut as a music director in his 185th film. Asokan who made his acting debut in Padmarajan's Peruvazhiyambalam' has composed the music for Babu Thiruvalla's 'Manasu.'

"It was in 1978 after seeing a newspaper ad calling for new actors that my brother Prasanna Kumar compelled me to send my pictures. At that time I was busy singing at Ganamela stages. That's how I was picked by Padmarajan to play the leading role in 'Peruvazhiyambalam.' But even then I never gave up music," recalls the actor.

Asokan crooned the title song of the MG Soman-starrer 'Poonnilav' (1996).

At first, he was invited to act in Babu Thiruvalla's 'Manassu' but later it was the director who is also the producer of the iconic Bharathan movie 'Amaram' who persuaded him to compose the music. The film contains a song written by Sreekumuran Thampi crooned by P Jayachandran.