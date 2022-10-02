Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Asokan turns music director for his 185th movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2022 03:33 PM IST Updated: October 02, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Asokan
Asokan. Photo: Manorama (file)
Topic | Entertainment News

Asokan is all set to don a new cap in Malayalam cinema. As he completes 43 years in cinema, the actor, who is also a singer will make his debut as a music director in his 185th film. Asokan who made his acting debut in Padmarajan's Peruvazhiyambalam' has composed the music for Babu Thiruvalla's 'Manasu.'

"It was in 1978 after seeing a newspaper ad calling for new actors that my brother Prasanna Kumar compelled me to send my pictures. At that time I was busy singing at Ganamela stages. That's how I was picked by Padmarajan to play the leading role in 'Peruvazhiyambalam.' But even then I never gave up music," recalls the actor.

Asokan crooned the title song of the MG Soman-starrer 'Poonnilav' (1996).

RELATED ARTICLES

At first, he was invited to act in Babu Thiruvalla's 'Manassu' but later it was the director who is also the producer of the iconic Bharathan movie 'Amaram' who persuaded him to compose the music. The film contains a song written by Sreekumuran Thampi crooned by P Jayachandran.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.