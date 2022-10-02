Won’t make a film till proven innocent: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has vowed that he won't make a film until he is proven innocent in the case filed against him. Sanal alleges that it’s been 6 months since he was arrested on false charges raised by an actress, but no investigation has been conducted or a charge sheet filed in the case so far.

Sanal Kumar’s note:

'It’s been six months since I was arrested on a false complaint filed by Manju Warrier. The hounding that started against me with the film ‘Kayattam’ finally resulted in this false complaint and dramatic arrest. Nothing is over yet. They are still tracking my phone and hacking my email and social media accounts.

I have decided that I will not make films until I am proven innocent in the case against me. The police did not bother to investigate despite complaining that it was all a conspiracy to target my films and that there was a threat to my life. How will the investigation be conducted in a conspiracy in which the police themselves are involved? But the saddest aspect of it all was how the cultural world of Kerala took this. Even those independent filmmakers, who benefited from organizations I founded like Kazhcha Chalachitra Vedi and Cinema vandi, joined the propaganda that I was crazy, unbalanced, and a drug addict.

Some even wrote that I was trying to gain public attention through such antics. I wish them well! The case against me has not yet been investigated or charged. It has been months since the phone I used to shoot the film was taken into custody by the police. They haven’t yet considered my complaints that this is a false case and conspiracy.

The woman who filed the false complaint against me is silent. If the case comes to trial, the conspiracy involving top officials of the Ernakulam police force will be exposed. So the case will not be investigated. No charge sheet will be issued. Other than hushing up this conspiracy theory with a murder, they have no other option in front of them. And to the cultural world of Kerala, shouldn't you at least say that if I am a criminal, I should be tried and punished? If I am proven innocent after my death, won't the injustice you did to me haunt you? Can you keep your eyes closed and deny my existence? Will my blood that stains your hands ever be washed away?