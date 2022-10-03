Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Manju Warrier shimmers as she dances to Prabhu Deva's steps in 'Kannilu Kannilu'

IANS
Published: October 03, 2022 09:47 AM IST
Manju Warrier
The film, which is being made in seven languages. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: The makers of Aamir Pallikkal's eagerly awaited film 'Ayisha', in which Malayalam actress Manju Warrier plays the lead, have released the lyrical video of the dance number 'Kannilu... Kannilu...', much to the delight of her fans.

The number, composed by music director M Jayachandran and rendered by Ahi Ajayan, was eagerly awaited by fans as it has Warrier dancing the steps choreographed by ace dance choreographer Prabhu Deva.

More interestingly, the other dancers in the song who dance along with Warrier are from different countries. Sources identify the dancers as Lathifa from Tunisia, Salama from the United Arab Emirates, Jennifer from the Philippines, Sarfina from Nigeria, Sumaiya from Yeman and Islam from Syria, apart from three other dancers from India -- Radhika, Sajna and Poornima.

RELATED ARTICLES

The song has been written by two lyricists. While the Malayalam lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayanan, the Arabian lyrics have been penned by Noora Al Marzooqi.

The film, which is being made in seven languages namely Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Arabian and English, has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Appu N. Battathiri.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.