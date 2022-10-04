Big films to release on OTT this week

Even while 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', 'Pathonpatham Nootandu', and 'Mein Hoon Moosa' are running to packed theatres, some major films are getting ready for OTT release this week. This weekend will feature a host of blockbuster Onam releases as well as biggies from other languages on various OTT platforms. Jayasurya-starrer ‘Eesho’ is a direct OTT release. Some of the Onam releases like ‘Ottu’, ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’, and 'Peace', Hindi film 'Raksha Bandhan', and Telugu film 'Karthikeya 2' will be available on OTT during the first week of October.

Eesho: October 5, Sony Liv

‘Eesho’ is a thriller film directed by Nadirshah headlining Jayasurya. Other key roles are played by Jaffer Idukki, Namita Pramod, and Kottayam Naseer. The film is produced by Arun Narayan. Roby Varghese Raj is doing the cinematography. Story-screenplay and dialogues are penned by Suneesh Varanadu.

Peace: October 5, Sun Next

Debutant Sanfeer directs this black comedy thriller headlining Joju George and boasts of a great lineup of actors. The film also stars Remya Nambeesan, Asha Shareth, Aditi Ravi, Arjun Singh, and Siddique. 'Peace' follows a non-linear narrative that isn’t very familiar in Malayalam cinema.

Karthikeya 2: Oct 5, Zee 5

An adventure and fantasy drama, ‘Karthikeya 2’ which was a blockbuster hit in Telugu, will release on Zee 5. The first part was released in 2014 and the second part is directed by Chandoo Mondetti. The film talks about a connection between God and science and stars Nikhil Sidharth and Anupama Parameshwaran. The director says that the story holds no resemblance to the first part and that he has only borrowed the characters from 'Karthikeya'.

Raksha Bandhan: Oct 5: Zee 5

The film directed by Anand L Rai stars Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar plays a brother who decides that he will only marry his childhood sweetheart after the wedding of his four sisters. The film traces the various events in their life. 'Raksha Bandhan' as the name suggests talks about sibling love. Bhumi Padnekar plays Akshay’s love interest.

Oru Thekkan Thallu case: October 6: Netflix

Biju Menon plays the main lead in this film directed by debutant Sreejith N. The film will release on the Simply South platform on Oct 6th and will be screened on Netflix on Oct 6th. The film based on GR Indugopan’s short story ‘Amminipillai Vettucase’ is set in the coastal terrain of Thiruvananthapuram in the 80s. Rajesh Pinnadan has written the screenplay. Padmapriya plays the female lead while Roshan Mathew and Nimisha Sajayan have key roles.

Ottu: October 6: Saina Play

Fellini directs this gangster bilingual film starring Aravind Swami and Kunchacko Boban. The film is produced by Tamil star Arya and Shaji Nadeshan under the banner of The Show People and August Cinemas.