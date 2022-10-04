First look poster of ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kanam’ starring Sreenath Bhasi out

Amid all the controversy surrounding actor Sreenath Bhasi, the first look poster of his forthcoming movie ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam’ is out. The title of the movie directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan seems like an uncanny reflection of what is happening right now in the actor’s life.

The Kerala Film Producers Association had decided to impose a temporary ban on Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for verbally abusing a female anchor during the promotion of his latest movie ‘Chattambi’.

Aashiq Akbar Ali has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie which is jointly bankrolled by MGC Private Limited and Hazeebz Films. ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam’ deals with some interesting incidents that happen in an inter-caste marriage after the couple has a baby.

Besides Sreenath Bhasi, Renji Panicker, Lalu Alex, Niranj Raju, Johnny Antony, Haressh Kanaran, Alencier, Jayaraj Warrier, Sijoy Varghese, Nithin Renji Panicker, Shanesh Anand, Abhiram Radhakrisknan, Marinalini Gandhi, Sarayu Mohan, Kavitha Nair, Alfie Panjikkaran and Rashmi Boban play pivotal roles in the movie.

