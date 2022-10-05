'Godfather’, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year.

At a promotional event, Chiranjeevi, who plays the lead in the Telugu version, claimed they have tried to make ‘Godfather’ better than Lucifer’. “I was not completely satisfied with Lucifer, we have upgraded it and made it highly engaging without any dull moments. This will definitely satisfy you,” Chiranjeevi said at a press meet. The mega-budget movie has been released on October 5.

Noted Telugu filmmaker Mohanraja has directed ‘Godfather’. S Thaman has composed the music. The role of Priyadarshini, played by Manju Warrier in Malayalam, has been essayed by Nayanthara in Telugu.

Mohnaraja had earlier said that his movies would have many changes to suit the taste of Telugu audience. As per the recent reports, the past life of Stephen Nedumbally, the protagonist, will be shown differently in the Telugu version. Salman Khan reprises Prithviraj's role in Telugu. But all these characters will be tweaked in 'Godfather'.

Mohanlal plays International don Abram Quresha and local politician Stephen Nedumbally in 'Lucifer'.

If 'Lucifer' was a mass political thriller, 'Godfather' has a romantic track for Stephen.