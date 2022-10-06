Here is why Mammootty is still the most stylish star in Malayalam cinema

Mega star Mammootty is definitely one of the most stylish actors in the Malayalam cinema industry. His love for fashionable sun glasses is quite famous. However, he is not someone who discards old pairs of glasses whenever he purchases new ones. Now, an interesting detail revealed by the actor in a recent interview has become viral on social media.

Mammootty wore the same shades that he had worn for Mohanlal’s marriage for Barroz’s pooja ceremony. It is quite amazing how Mammootty takes care of his favourite things.

Mohanlal had tied the knot in 1988. The mega star didn’t hesitate to repeat the same sun glasses, years later, for the pooja ceremony of the first movie directed by Mohanlal.

Mammootty revealed this while speaking in an interview as part of the promotion of his upcoming psychological thriller ‘Rorschacha’. The old video of the actor arriving stylishly in a white kurta and sun glasses for Mohanlal’s wedding is still a hit on social media. He had arrived for the wedding from the location of the movie ‘Sangham’.

Not just the sun glasses, Mammootty likes to keep his old clothes too. It was Sanju Sivaram who recently revealed that Mammootty still keeps the shirt that he had worn in the picture with boxer Muhammad Ali, in 1993.