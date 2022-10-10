'Chocolate' actress Romah receives UAE's Golden Visa

Actress Romah, who had won Malayali hearts portraying bubbly and tomboyish characters, is the latest film actor to receive the UAE Golden Visa.

The actor, who has worked in over 25 films after making a very noticeable debut in Malayalam with the film 'Notebook' and later went on to deliver several hits, has stayed away from the limelight for some years now. The upcoming film 'Vellappam' starring Shine Tom Chacko will be her first Mollywood venture after several years.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the actress said she felt blessed that the UAE government considered her for the UAE Golden Visa. “I was, in fact, very surprised. It makes me feel so happy and blessed,” the actress said.

She added that she may consider moving to the UAE in the future. “Till now, I didn't have any plans to settle or shift to the UAE. However, now that the government itself has honoured me with this visa, I think I should consider moving there,” she says with a laugh.

Romah currently resides in Bengaluru. She is busy juggling between her own business and other projects.

The UAE Golden visa is given to different categories of people, including businessmen and people who have excelled in the arts and culture. Actors Neeraj Madhav, Jayasurya and Dileep were among those who received the visa recently.