Pisharody’s jig with Nanchiyamma in London is just too cute to ignore

There cannot be a dull moment when Ramesh Pisharody is around. Be it his social media captions or his interviews or other public interactions, the actor/director/standup comic can be side-splittingly funny. He has this uncanny ability to find humour even in the face of adversity. Looks like the recent jig he had with singer Nanchiyamma in London won over the internet.

The cute little video of Pisharody holding Nanchiyamma's hand and dancing while humming the Kalakatha song for which she won the national award for best playback singer was shared by forest official and actor Pazhaniswamy. Pisharody also shared it on his social media accounts.

Nanchiyamma and gang were in the UK to participate in a private event organised by UK Malayalees. They had shows in Liverpool and Bristol. She travelled with Pazhaniswamy to London from Attappadi. Singer Nithya Mamen and gang were also part of the event along with Ramesh Pisharady.

Actor Mohanlal, who is currently shooting for Jeethu Joseph's 'Ram' is also in London with his family. Recently, Pisharody had posted a picture with Mohanlal and Ranjith in the United Kingdom.