'Ponniyin Selvan' makers had planned another look for Jayaram in movie. See pic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Jayaram
This is the actor’s first association with Mani Ratnam. Photo: Intagram | Jayaram
Undoubtedly Jayaram’s performance in Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan' will remain one of his best acts in recent years. He played this clownish brahmin called Alwar Kadiyan Nambi who befriends Karthi's Vanthiyathevan and claims to be a relative of Nandini played by Aishwarya Rai. He is often the object of ridicule for those around him. Jayaram aced the comedy as well as the classic Tamil effortlessly.

This is the actor’s first association with Mani Ratnam. Jayaram recently posted a look that was initially decided for his character on Instagram. His fans commented that perhaps the look was changed as he looked better than the heroes in the film.

Jayaram observed that Alwar who appears with a paunch and hair tied in a side bun in the film had to go through several look tests before deciding on the current one.

'Ponniyin Selvan' is still doing extremely well in Tamil Nadu, despite losing its steam in other states and is on its way to become the highest collecting Tamil film in the state, according to film critic and analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

