See what Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote under Vineeth's wedding anniversary post

Vineeth Sreenivasan who has delivered quite a number of hits as a director, including the superhit movie 'Hridayam' is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary on October 18. The actor-cum-singer shared a photo of him posing along with his wife Divya on Instagram, commenting, 'October 18 - 10 years of marriage!!

Soon enough, several people from the film industry, including Shwetha Menon wished the couple on their special day. However, it was Kalyani Priyadarshan's post that caught everyone's attention.

“The real Arun and Nithya,” Kalyani wrote under the post. Kalyani was referring to the hit couple Arun and Nithya, played by Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani in the movie 'Hridayam'. The film was accepted widely by youngsters for its romantic theme and stills from college life.

Vineeth and Divya had met in college following which they dated for several years before tying the knot. Divya, just like Vineeth is a gifted singer.