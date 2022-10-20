Bindu Panicker's performance in 'Rorschach' was brilliant: Mammootty

Mammootty, who played the lead role in the Nisam Basheer film 'Rorschach' is all praise for his co-actor Bindu Panicker who acted with him in the film. The veteran actor, in a video posted online, can be heard saying that Bindu did a brilliant job as Seetha in 'Rorschach'. “She performed equally or even more better than me in the film. She was brilliant,” Mammootty can be heard saying.

Many have appreciated the actor saying that it was her finest performance in her career. Bindu, in a video posted by the film crew, can be heard saying that she never anticipated her role would receive so much praise from the audience. “I am overwhelmed by all the response. Honestly, I don't even know what I did that has made people love me onscreen,” she said.

'Rorschach', which hit theatres on October 7, opened to a lot of positive feedback, with many praising the making and BGM of the film. It was also praised for giving actors associated with the project, a different space to perform.