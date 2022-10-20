Malayalam movie ‘Oru Pakka Naadan Premam’ has courted controversy since the director Vinod Nettathanni claimed that the stars of the film, including actor Vinu Mohan, did not cooperate with the promotional events prior to the film's release on October 14. However, the actor said that he wasn’t informed about the release date or other details.

“I came into this movie through Vincent who is the chief associate. I met director Vinod Nettathanni for the first time as someone from the producer’s side. It was only later that I came to know that he was the director. This movie was shot before the pandemic.

"I had worked only for four days in that film. The lead roles are mostly played by new faces. The film follows a narrative style which begins in the childhood of the main characters and then follows them into adulthood. I and Vidya had acted in a sequence which depicts the narrative part. Vidya acted in it as another actress who was supposed to do that role couldn’t make it. She came to act only after much persuasion. Vidya’s dates had clashed as she acts in Tamil too. Despite this, she decided to act as she didn’t want to jeopardise the filming.

"The film had an interesting plot. Besides, this was a venture of a few newcomers. I didn’t even dub for it as my character is mute. The director approached me for promotions six months ago. He showed me a teaser and a trailer and I had made some suggestions too. I promised him that I would cooperate with the promotional events if am free and not shooting. He used to send me online news articles about the film. Other than these, I didn’t get any information. I didn’t even know that the movie had been released in theatres as I wasn't officially informed. I have no idea why he is saying such things. Besides, its only been a few days since my uncle died; I was busy with it,” Vinu stated.