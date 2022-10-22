Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

George Clooney admits he made this huge parenting 'mistake'. Read what

IANS
Published: October 22, 2022 03:15 PM IST
George Clooney
George said his wife Amal's sister had twins but they didn't expect they would also have a twin boy and girl. Photos: Instagram | IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney recently revealed his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The 'Gravity' actor appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', where he revealed he was 'terrified' when he first found out that he and wife Amal were expecting twins, reported People magazine.

"That wasn't part of the plan. (Amal's) sister has twins too. We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. (To) look at the picture of the kid," Clooney recalled. "And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What?'", he said, quoted by People.

"It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' " the actor continued. "Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then."

RELATED ARTICLES

Asked why Clooney was scared at the time, the 'Up in the Air' star told host Drew Barrymore: "Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me."

Appearing on 'CBS Mornings' last month with wife Amal, Clooney revealed that the couple had made a 'terrible mistake' in parenting the twins. "We taught them Italian," he explained. "But we don't speak Italian."

"So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with," the actor continued. "And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, Clooney teased: "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.