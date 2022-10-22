Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid

IANS
Published: October 22, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Jayam Ravi
Jayam Ravi played the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'. Photo: Instagram | Jayam Ravi

Actor Jayam Ravi, who played the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi on Friday said, "Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless."

Several celebrities have wished Ravi a swift and complete recovery from the virus. Director Ahmed, who has worked with Ravi in a couple of films, responded to Ravi's tweet saying, "Oh no! Get well soon Ravi."

Ravi's announcement has set the warning bells ringing among those in the film industry who thought that Covid was a thing of the past. It has now compelled people to reconsider their earlier decision of not wearing a mask while stepping out of their homes.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.