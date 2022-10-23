Sexual assault case: 'Padavettu' director hits out against Geethu Mohandas, WCC

Liju Krishna, the director of Nivin Pauly starrer ‘Padavettu’ lashed out against film maker Geethu Mohandas and the Women in Cinema Collective.

In a press meet held ahead of the release, Liju alleged that Geethu was mentally harassing him.

He claimed that the award winning film maker was constantly spreading rumours about ‘Padavettu’.

Besides, he accused WCC of trying to remove his name from the film’s titles, despite cooperating with the investigation of the sexual assault case filed against him. Liju claimed that Geethu had suggested some changes in ‘Padavettu’s story. However, she became vengeful after the director refused to make the changes. Liju Krishna said that the investigating team should find out whether Geethu was behind the sexual assault case and that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

“We had attended a birthday party together at a hotel in Kochi. There were some of our colleagues too. I had met her at the party unexpectedly. It was a rainy night; so, we were sitting inside the room. After some time, she asked me whether I liked to get drenched in the rain. I said that I enjoyed the rain. She then invited me to the balcony saying that she had something to tell me. She spoke to me for more than half an hour.

"When she started talking, I understood that she was worried whether I would reveal whatever she had told me to someone. She was drunk and I keenly listened to her. She asked me not tell anything to anyone. But I smiled and openly said that I wouldn’t keep mum. Suddenly, her tone changed and began threatening me. She warned that she would destroy me. I was confident that the movie that I was directing would take off. I listened to everything with a smile on my face. Lots of people had seen us talk; but, they might not have heard anything as they were inside the room.

"Meanwhile, we sat in the rain and spoke. We resumed the filming after the pandemic subsided. All of you must be aware of the unexpected incidents that happened in my life then. I was taken away from the sets during the last days of filming. I do not wish to speak about that incident as it is currently under investigation. Emails started flooding my production house. Legal notices were sent to almost all the cinema associations. They demanded to remove my name from the film’s titles. They even offered to support the movie if my name is removed. I didn’t find it difficult to convince my colleagues and friends as they were aware about everything. Meanwhile, news began appearing in some media. Still, mainstream media didn’t give any news about this matter. Later, we came to know that the media that had hounded me were associated with them.

"All these incidents had caused great difficulties for me, my family, friends and the people who worked in this movie. They even threatened to block the release of the film. The producer and the associations may have replied to their emails. I struggled a lot to keep my name in the movie that I had directed. Those who are sitting with me now are the people who supported me in that struggle. They kept saying that they wouldn’t allow us to complete this film. But, the lead actor NIvin Pauly and producer Sunny Wayne insisted that the movie wouldn’t be released without my name in it. I have no idea what will happen to me when I get out of here as they are really powerful people. They would alienate us by accusing of not being politically aware. They are the same people who deals with right, wrong and social awareness. But, they have the power to corner us. I don’t know what will happen to me; but I am not scared. I understand that a person becomes fearless when he is constantly exploited and tortured. She complained that I didn’t make the corrections in ‘Padavettu’ that she had suggested. She might have even asked Nivin to back out of the project. But, he obviously didn’t listen. After some time, she demanded that my name should be erased from the movie that I am directing. We understood this from the emails that were constantly sent to the producers," he claimed.

"It was the WCC that constantly sent these emails. We respect that association and understand its relevance. But, I wish to say that some individuals try to exploit the power of this association. Everything happens due to ego, right? Even the technicians of this film know about the problems these people had created as they too were affected. Nivin had done ‘Moothon’ and Thuramugham’ with that team. From what Nivin told me, I understood that she got interested in the story when Nivin spoke excitedly about the movie to her. In 2019, I narrated the story to her thinking that it would be a positive contribution to the film."

He added that he insisted he would take the final decisions in the movie that he was directing when she suggested the changes. "She then said that this movie would never happen. I would like to say that let the investigating team prove whether Geethu Mohandas is behind the sexual assault case against me. I am cooperating with the investigation. I have never asked anyone to support me in this case. I and my team have decided to face the allegations legally. For a new director, it is quite a task doing a big budget mainstream movie with a super star in the lead role. They demanded to remove my name when such a movie was about to get released. Letters were sent to all the cinema associations including the All India Producers Association demanding to remove my name from the titles. Even as my movie got released and my name appeared on the screen, they kept writing to remove it. I have proof of that. As far as newcomers are concerned, such vengeful acts cause great distress. Nivin Pauly and Sunny Wayne haven’t responded until now as we wish to face those people legally. More than me, they had wished to reveal everything. I am sure that they too would say whatever we have said right now if you ask them,” said Liju.