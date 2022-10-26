Malayalam
Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' likely to stream on this OTT platform soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2022 10:26 AM IST Updated: October 26, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Kantara movie poster
Rishab Shetty who has written and directed the movie plays the lead in 'Kantara'. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Kannada film ‘Kantara’, which hit theatres on September 30 has been having a dream run since its release. Following its success, the movie, directed and scripted by Rishab Shetty, who also played the lead in the movie, was dubbed into Hindi and other South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, making it a roaring success in theatres.

Now we hear that the film may release in a major OTT platform in the first week of November. Though there is no official confirmation from the platform, it is said that the movie may premier in Amazon Prime Video by November 4.

Though this may excite movie aficionados, those who have watched the film, say Kantara, which is rich in imagery and sounds should be viewed in theatres.

The film, which is set in Tulu region, between Kerala and Karnataka, is set in three timelines and revolves around a strife between the forest officers and the tribesmen led by Shiva. It also draws on stories of folklore. The songs by B Ajaneesh Lokanath was also highly praised. Recently, popular music band Thaikkudam Bridge threatened legal action against ‘Kantara’ makers saying one of the songs ‘Vahara Roopam’ was a copy of their song ‘Navarasam’.  

