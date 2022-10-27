Video of Jayaram singing for Parvathy at Navratri venue goes viral

A video of Jayaram singing a song for Parvathy has gone viral. The venue was Kalyan Jewelers Navratri celebrations, that was attended by the who’s who of tinsel town. After taking the mike Jayaram looked at his wife Parvathy and said— “Achu, this is for you.”

Parvathy looked visibly surprised by this gesture. He sang the melody called ‘Melle Melle Mukapadam’ from 'Oru Minnamininginte Nurungu Vettan' which was picturised on Parvathy and Devan. He also dedicated a song to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and other actors from the South Indian film industry graced the event.

Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Supriya Menon, R Madhavan, Priyadarshan, Nagarjuna, Amala, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Sathyan Anthikad, Aparna Balamurali, Neeraj Madhav, Navya Nair, Poornima Indrajith, Prabhu, Silambarasan, Vikram Prabhu, Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Antony Perumbavoor, MG Sreekumar, Kinjal Rajpriya, Pooja Sawant, Rita Bari Chakraborty, Vijay Yesudas and Ousepachan were also there.