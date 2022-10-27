Malayalam
Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko team up for Priyadarshan’s ‘Corona Papers’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko
The film went on the floors in Kochi. File photos
Topic | Entertainment News

After the period drama 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Priyadarshan is all set to team up with Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko for 'Corona Papers'. 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' fame Gayathri Shankar plays the female lead.

The film kickstarted with a pooja function at 7:30 am. Producer Antony Perumbavoor lit the lamp. Priyadarshan who is producing the film under the banner of Four Frames has written the screenplay for Sree Ganesha’s story. NM Badusha is the film’s executive producer. This is his first collaboration with young actors in this film which is said to be a comedy.

Siddique, Sandhya Shetty, P P Kunjikrishnan, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Sree Dhanya, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh Kumar, Biju Pappan and Srikant Murali will also play prominent roles in the film. Cinematography is by Divakar S Mani and the editing is by MS Ayyappan Nair.

Other credits: Manu Jagath (Art), Nandu Pothuval (Production Controller), Sameera Saneesh (Costume Designer), Ratheesh Vijayan (Makeup), Rajshekhar (Action), MR Rajakrishnan (Sound Design), Shalu Peyadu (Stills), Athira Diljith, P Sivaprasad (PRO).  

