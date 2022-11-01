'Kanyadhanam' serial actress Aiswarya Suresh gets married

Actress Aiswarya Suresh of 'Kanyadhanam' serial fame tied the knot with her beau Vyas Suresh. The actress looked beautiful in an elegant blue saree, which she draped in traditional Kerala style. Aiswarya also completed the look by adorning herself in gold jewellery.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who plays 'Chilanka' in the popular serial wrote: 'Finally, his wife'. Veteran actors, including Devan attended the marriage function. The entire cast of the serial, except a few actors, were also present for the function.

Many of the fans praised the actress for her charming looks which was complimented by a smile throughout the elaborate function. However, some others questioned the jewellery used by the bride claiming it was too extravagant.