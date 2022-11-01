Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Kanyadhanam' serial actress Aiswarya Suresh gets married

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Aiswarya Suresh
Actor Devan also attended the marriage. Photos: Instagram: Aiswarya Suresh
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Aiswarya Suresh of 'Kanyadhanam' serial fame tied the knot with her beau Vyas Suresh. The actress looked beautiful in an elegant blue saree, which she draped in traditional Kerala style. Aiswarya also completed the look by adorning herself in gold jewellery.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who plays 'Chilanka' in the popular serial wrote: 'Finally, his wife'. Veteran actors, including Devan attended the marriage function. The entire cast of the serial, except a few actors, were also present for the function.

Many of the fans praised the actress for her charming looks which was complimented by a smile throughout the elaborate function. However, some others questioned the jewellery used by the bride claiming it was too extravagant.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.