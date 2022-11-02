‘I’m not a psychiatrist,' Elizabeth Udayan clarifies through YouTube channel

Actor Bala and his second wife Elizabeth had been in the news recently after the actor came on Facebook live stating that his second marriage had failed. Ever since the incident, Elizabeth who goes by the full name Elizabeth Udayan, had been actively posting videos on topics, mostly related to her area of expertise.

However, now Elizabeth, who completed her MBBS and is working as a junior doctor at the medicine department in a hospital, posted a video stating reports have appeared suggesting she is a psychiatrist doctor. “People have the tendency to spread news based on their imagination. Since these statements are affecting me, I decided to issue a clarification. I am not a psychiatrist. I have only completed my MBBS and have not specialised in any field. I do not have an MD now, though I have made preparations for the same. I plan to pursue it soon,” she said.

Elizabeth who also offers words of advice through her videos also stated that people should find their own source of happiness. “If you look at it, nobody really wants others to be happy. Everyone has a sadistic nature, so it’s important to find your own happiness. If you feel you can only be happy if you have help, I suggest you find the right professional to assist you,” she added, while stating that we all have to make up our minds to be happy.

Elizabeth and Bala had tied the knot last year. Both seemed to have differences in opinion though none of them have resorted to mud-slinging each other in the relationship.