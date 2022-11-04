Where's Prithviraj and Anoop Menon, ask netizens as Tiny Tom posts pic with Bala

Today’s picture of the day was shared by actor Tiny Tom where he is seen posing with Bala and Unni Mukundan. “A journey together. Friends forever. We also had lemon tea,” this was how Tiny had captioned it.

And as expected the picture received hilarious comments. Some wanted to know why Anoop Menon and Prithviraj are missing from the picture. And they are also requesting them to bring them together for the next picture.

“Me, Tiny Tom and Unni Mukundan., where are you going? What happened Tiny chetta, Unni Mukundan is there but can’t see Prithviraj and Anoop Menon,” goes some of the comments.

So the backstory of this funny story is a few weeks old. It all started when Tiny Tom and Ramesh Pisharady were part of a reality show judging panel. Tiny was narrating a funny incident involving actor Bala during the making of Bala’s directorial debut film called ‘Hitlist.’ He spoke about the incidents that followed once he was cast in the film.

Tiny recalls how Bala kept name-dropping (Prithviraj, Anoop Menon, Unni Mukundan) now and then whenever he asked for salary. Tiny says he almost decided to do the film for free when Bala persisted with the namedropping thinking he might be out of the project. According to Tiny, this Bala story soon became well-known among film people and they started weaving their own versions of it. So one fabricated version mentioned by Pisharady was that when Tiny Tom asked for lemon tea on the sets, Bala kept namedropping. The video understandably went viral and has already crossed 3 million views.