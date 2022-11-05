'Sudhi' meets his ‘Pappa’ Mammootty after 27 years

Malayali audience won’t forget the lovely child artists who played pivotal roles in the family drama ‘No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North’. In the movie that starred Mammootty and Priya Raman in the lead roles, Sharath Prakash and Lakshmi Marakkar had played the roles of Sudhi and Anu, respectively.

Now, 27 years later, ‘Sudhi’ and his beloved ‘Pappa’ have reunited. Sharath had shared a picture with the mega star on his social media page. Meanwhile, fans comment that even though Sudhi has changed a lot, ‘Pappa’ looks the same.

“Super happy to have finally clicked a pic with him after 27 years. Can’t really express the emotion when he held me by the shoulder and said “Privilege”. Thank you Mammookka for your time and for being so sweet,” Sharath wrote.

Besides ‘No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North’, Sharath has acted movies like ‘The Prince’ and ‘Adivaaram’ too. He also played a significant character, as a child artist, in the television serial ‘Seemantham’ aired on Doordarshan.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Sharth works in the advertising field and is an upcoming model too. He has acted in a few TVCs. His brother Hemanth Prakash too works in advertising. Meanwhile, Sharath is interested in directing too. He has directed a short film titled ‘Banofee Pie’.