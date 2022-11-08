Eramalloor resident Mary who made her debut in 'Action Hero Biju' was instantly noticed despite only appearing in one scene. Her friendly banter with Constable Mini, played by Joju George, continues to be meme material. Though she did several films and worked in a few advertisements after Abrid Shine's 'Action Hero Biju', Covid hit her hard. As film offers dried up, Mary was forced to sell lottery tickets for a living.

She is selling lottery tickets near the Cherthala Aroor National Highway. Mary took a loan from the District Cooperative Bank to build a house with the hope that she will get more film offers. But when film offers didn’t come her way as she hoped, her monthly installments started getting delayed. Now she has been served with a confiscation notice. Since she is not receiving any calls from the film fraternity, she decided to sell lottery tickets for a living.

Mary lives in a Laksham Veedu colony at Ezhupunna’s Chaani. She got the offer to act in 'Action Hero Biju' when she had a guaranteed job. With the money she earned over the months, she was able to conduct her daughter’s wedding. However, her son is suffering from health ailments and the money she earns from the lottery sale is not helpful for the family.

Mary starts selling lotteries at 6:30 am. By afternoon, she manages to collect around Rs 300. She always carries a small phone with her, hopeful of getting a call from someone in the film industry.