Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Nanjiyamma to essay prominent role in Mollywood film ‘Trimurthy’

Our Correspondent
Published: November 08, 2022 09:46 AM IST Updated: November 08, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Nanjiyamma
Nanjiyamma had won the national award for the song 'Kalakkatha'. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

The title poster of debutant Sarath Lal Nemibhuvan’s film ‘Trimurthy’ just dropped in. The campus time traveller film 'Trimurthy' bankrolled by KBM Cinemas features a lineup of new actors, including national-award playback singer Nanjiyamma who is making her debut as an actor with the film. She is also singing a song in the film.

Nanjiyamma had shot to prominence after her song 'Kalakkatha' from Sachi's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' went viral. The folk singer also received the national award for the song.

The film features 21 songs. Another notable thing is that at least 50 or more new singers have sung for 'Trimurthy'. Incidentally, Sarath Lal Nemibhuvan is also the music director of the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcomers Amesh Ramesh and Mahesh Mohan have written the screenplay and dialogues for Vandana Srilesh's story. Set in a campus setting, the film is a time traveler thriller with more emphasis on humor. The film has more than 300 new faces and the cinematography is by Appu Joshi. Editing is by Anto Jose.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.