Video of Salman Khan grooving to his iconic song with boxer Nikhat Zareen goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Nikhat Zafreen, Salman Khan
The boxing champion had often spoken about her admiration for Salman Khan. Photos: Twitter
Boxer Nikhat Zareen who met her idol Salman Khan posted a video of them dancing together to the song 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya'. The video, which has been shared several times was posted by Nikhat on her Twitter handle with the caption, 'Dream Come True'.

Salman Khan, who wore a white shirt, could be seen grooving along with Nikhat to the song from the movie 'Love', which had featured him along with actress Revathy.

The boxing champion who became the gold medalist in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championship was overwhelmed when she received a congratulatory message from Salman Khan on Twitter after her big win. Writing back, Nikhat had said she was humbled and touched by his gesture. “Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart,” she had written.

In a humorous banter, Salman had responded, "Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”

After the incident, the boxer had revealed that she would probably go to Mumbai to meet the actor.

