Actress Manju Pathrose calls out bodyshaming in 'Kantara'

Ever since its release in various languages, Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Even several celebrities have endorsed the film, praising the filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty for its unique making and storytelling.

However, Mollywood actress Manju Pathrose who recently watched the film, has criticised a portion of the movie for bodyshaming a character. In a Facebook post, the actress wrote she loved the 'drama thriller', but was saddened by the portrayal of a character in the film. “The initial scene opens to a temple festival. The character Sundara is walking in the festival ground along with his friend, who tells him to bring his wife in the evening so that they could all have fun. Sundara struck with a little envy looks at his wife who smiles innocently at him. Her teeth, which is a little protruding, is evident when she smiles. The camera then switches over to a buffalo tied at the festival ground, following which everyone starts laughing. The comparison between the woman's and buffalo's teeth was unnecessary. I don't understand the humour that the filmmaker was trying to convey here. What did this otherwise beautiful movie gain by including this element of bodyshaming. I strongly believe it was such an immature decision,” the actor asks.

She said many would question her for pointing out a small issue in such a beautiful movie. “At least in this century, you and me who wrote this movie and laughed at it, should understand that the body belongs to a person and we have no right to laugh or make fun of it. Friends, none of us have the right to beat a person's confidence,” wrote the actor.

Many netizens lauded the actress for pointing out such a huge flaw in the movie.