This wedding classified from Mollywood is going viral

A wedding classified posted by Niranjana Anoop on her Instagram handle is going viral. If you look closer, you would be surprised to see that the bride-to-be is none other than Niranjana herself. The wedding classified reads, “Due to special circumstances, it has been decided to conduct my younger daughter's marriage first. Please consider this as an invitation.”

The classified is part of Niranjana's upcoming movie promotion. Though no other details have been divulged about the film, we know that Basil Joseph will also be playing a major role in the film. Niranjana plays the character Chandrika and from the announcement poster, it looks that the movie will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer with some twists.

Actors Manju Warrier and Rajisha Vijayan have shared the post on their social media handles. Niranjana who made her acting debut with the film 'Loham', also played a prominent role in the film 'Puthan Panam' directed by Ranjith. She was also seen in 'C/O Saira Banu', 'Ira' and 'B.Tech'.