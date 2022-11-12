Samantha and ex-husband Naga Chaithanya to reunite again for a film?

Samantha's latest film 'Yashoda', which hit theatres on November 11, is receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now we hear reports that the talented actress will be getting back with her ex-husband Naga Chaithanya for a feature film.

The duo had tied the knot in 2017. Though the marriage was one of the most celebrated events in Tollywood that year, the duo announced their separation four years after marriage, disappointing lakhs of their fans. The duo had first met on the sets of 2010 Telugu romantic drama 'Ye Maaya Chesave'.

Though both of them have plunged deep into their work over the past few months, both of them did not appear in any films together. Now, the buzz is that both of them are willing to forget their past differences and work together.

Naga Chaithanya had also reportedly gone to meet his former wife when she was at the hospital for treatment for myositis. Samantha had recently revealed that she is suffering from the rare condition that affects 2 to 20 people out of every 10,000.

The actress had also revealed that she had gone through difficult days and she decided to talk about her illness because it is not necessary to remain strong all the time.