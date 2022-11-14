Mythili expecting her baby soon, shares 'valakappu' photos

Mythili who announced her pregnancy on Onam is expecting her baby soon. Recently, the young actress shared pictures of her baby bump on social media. Her husband Sampath who is an architect can also be seen in the photos.

The photos were taken during the valakappu ceremony (traditional baby shower observed in South India), which was attended by both Mythili's and Sampath's family members, along with intimate friends.

In one of the photos, Sampath can be seen bending down next to the baby bump. “Daddy I can hear you say you love me. As I wiggle in mom’s tummy I want you to know I love you and our life together has just begun .Daddy.. are you Ready ?Our adventure is about to start ..kisses love and kicks from the Bumb Happy Children’s day,” wrote Mythili in one of her posts.

The actress who debuted in Mollywood with 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha' starrring Mammootty tied the knot with Sampath at the Guruvayoor temple in April.

The actress was recently seen in the Sreenath Bhasi-starrer 'Chattambi'. She also has a few projects lined up in the coming months.