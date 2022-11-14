Journalist-turned movie producer Supriya Menon who has carved a space for herself in Mollywood penned an emotional note on her father's death anniversary. Supriya has often spoken fondly of her dad. Vijayakumar Menon, in several occasions.

In this post, Supriya says she still has difficulty coming to terms with her father's death.

“One year has gone by since you left us Dad. One year filled with more tears than I’ve ever known. One year where I’ve still not learnt how to stop my fingers from dialling your number on the top of my speed dial list. One year spent scrolling back and forth thru your pictures and videos hoping to find one that I already haven’t seen or to catch a glimpse of you in your better days. One year where many a day was spent in disbelief and rage! Why did this happen to me? Why you, why not someone else?! One year, since I’ve heard your voice or felt the warmth of your hug- this is the longest that we haven’t spoken or seen each other. One year on where no day passes by without a mention or thought of you. One year where every night I hoped you would come in my dreams and we could be together. One year of grudgingly accepting that I am well & truly alone now and that no one has my back like you did," she wrote.

Supriya added, "One year, where mine and mummy’s lives changed irreversibly while everyone else moved on with theirs. It’s been a hard one year Dad- the hardest of Mummy’s and My life. And the road ahead without you is a scary prospect. But one I tell myself I will be able to face because it’s your blood that runs in my veins and that it’s the path that You showed me that I strive to walk on. One year- you are much missed & much loved Dad! #myfather’sdaughter#oneyearanniversary," she wrote. Vijayakumar passed away in 2021 when he was 71 after battling with cancer.